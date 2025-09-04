'Substantial reward' for Rotherham pensioner's 'pride & joy' after 1970s classic Jaguar car reported stolen
The distinctive Jaguar XJ6 was reported stolen from Temple Crescent, in Bramley, Rotherham, between 6pm and 9pm on Tuesday (September 2).
The powder-blue motor was the “pride and joy” of Colin Hague, aged 85, who only got the keys this year after decades of hoping, and enjoys displaying it at classic car shows for charity.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed that they were investigating the alleged theft of the Jaguar.
Mr Hague’s daughter, Sarah Byrne, told The Star: “My dad is a massive Jaguar enthusiast all his life and this one meant the world to him after years of searching.
“He’s 84, he’s lived in Rotherham his whole life, and it’s such a shame that he should work so hard his whole life for something only for someone to just take it.”
Sarah says the car - which distinctively has no headlights - was reportedly spotted being driven from Sandy Lane towards Cumwell Lane just after 9pm on Tuesday.
Mr Hague has reportedly offered a “substantial reward” for the car’s return.
Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1033 of September 2.