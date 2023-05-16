A national police campaign to clean the streets off of dangerous weapons and crime is back this week – and the number of knives seized and arrests made last time in Rotherham and Barnsley is now revealed.

Operation Sceptre takes place twice a year and during the week – the first one running between May 15 and May 21 this year – police officers work in the community and run a range of activities including targeted operations, engagement and education to reassure young people they are safer not carrying knives, and to walk away from harm.

Also, as part of the scheme, the public is encouraged to drop off their dangerous or unwanted knives and blades at a number of knife amnesty bins across South Yorkshire.

The Local Democracy Service was told that during the last Operation Sceptre week of action – between November 14 and November 20 – South Yorkshire Police recovered ten knives, three swords and a crossbow.

They added SYP carried out 50 weapons sweeps and searched 152 people, ten of those which led to an arrest and a further 50 people were arrested during warrants and direct arrests.

We were also told that there was one arrest in Rotherham and three knives seized and six arrests in Barnsley with no knives seized.

These amnesty bins are in place all year round, and there will be no consequences if weapons are disposed of safely in one of these locations:

Junction of Warmsworth Road/Anelay Road, Balby, Doncaster

Junction of Broxholme Lane/Highfield Road/Netherhall Road in Doncaster city centre

Eastwood Lane, Rotherham town centre

The Crofts, Rotherham town centre

Wolseley Road, Sharrow, Sheffield

Birley Moor Road, Frencheville, Sheffield

Devonshire Green (off Fitzwilliam Street), Sheffield city centre

Churchfield Police Station, Barnsley

Detective Superintendent Dave Cowley, force lead for violent crime, explained: “Despite what some may think, we know that carrying a knife makes you more vulnerable, placing you in dangerous situations, and putting you and others at risk of serious harm.

“Sadly, one in three people get stabbed with their own knife, which shows that carrying a knife does not keep you safe.”

