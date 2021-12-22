Residents hold vigil and pay tribute to newborn baby found in freezer in Doncaster
Candles were lit and flowers and teddies were laid when Doncaster residents turned out to a vigil in memory of a newborn baby whose body was found in a freezer last week.
Tributes were also paid via Facebook, with Linda Maloney saying: “Well done to the people of Rossington for showing love and respect for this little baby.”
Rebecca Louise said: “I’m so sorry I couldn’t get down tonight but RIP little one, may all the other angels keep you safe up there.”
And Angela Tate added: “I'm a Rossington lass but moved away many years ago. Thank you, proud of you all.”
Two women, aged 17 and 45, who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed as the investigation into the death continues.
Officers were called at 12.15pm on Thursday, December 16, after the body of the newborn was found at a property on Norman Crescent.
Officers attended alongside the ambulance service and the baby was pronounced deceased at the scene.