Worrall Road, off Greengate Lane, in High Green, has reportedly been blocked by police as of around 3pm today (May 6).

A resident on Worrall Road told The Star: “About an hour ago a police came tearing around the corner of blue lights and closed off the street. When I went out I had to go a different way around. I don’t know if anything’s happened.”