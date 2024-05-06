High Green: Reports of police car 'tearing around' corner and cordoning neighbourhood street in Sheffield
A resident told The Star how a police car cam “tearing around the corner” to arrive at the scene.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A neighbourhood street in Sheffield is reportedly closed off by police today over an unknown incident.
Worrall Road, off Greengate Lane, in High Green, has reportedly been blocked by police as of around 3pm today (May 6).
A resident on Worrall Road told The Star: “About an hour ago a police came tearing around the corner of blue lights and closed off the street. When I went out I had to go a different way around. I don’t know if anything’s happened.”
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.