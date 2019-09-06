Repeat offender has been jailed after he was involved in a jewellery raid in Derbyshire

Derby Crown Court heard on Monday, September 2, how Trevor Lindsay, ran into Frearsons jewellery store, on Bridge Street, in Belper, and grabbed a cabinet full of jewellery.

The 37-year-old, of Wiltshire Road, Chaddesden, Derby, threw the cabinet into the back of a waiting car which was driven away after the raid in the afternoon of June 27.

Police pursued the vehicle and it pulled over in Coxbench and the court heard the cabinet was next to Lindsay who had just three months earlier been released from a 14-year jail sentence.

Pictured is Trevor Lindsay, 37, of Wiltshire Road, Chaddesden, Derby, who has been jailed for 14 months after he admitted a theft from Fearsons jewellery store, on Bridge Street, at Belper.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judge Shaun Smith QC told Lindsay: “You took £23,000 of jewellery from a jeweller’s shop and I would be failing in my public duty if I did not send you to prison.

“You are no stranger to custody, sadly, having spent the past 14 years inside.

“Then just three months after being released, you were in a car which was parked outside a jeweller’s and you ran in and picked up a cabinet, put it into the back of the car which then left.

“I have read how this caused distress and had an impact on this small family business.

The case was heard at Derby Crown Court.

“Prior to this, you were what might be termed a professional burglar, serving a substantial sentence handed to you at this court even as a youth.”

Paul Mitton, prosecuting, said the raid took place at around 3.50pm at the family-run business.

He said the manager was in the shop when Lindsay entered and ran out holding the cabinet.

Mr Mitton said: “He ran off with it and threw it into the back seat of the car which was parked and waiting outside.

“The defendant was wearing a hoodie which covered his face and he was also wearing gloves.

“When the police recovered the car the defendant was still sat inside with the jewellery cabinet next to him.”

Mr Mitton added that a search showed most of the jewellery valued at thousands of pounds was still there.

The shop owner stated that trade is hard enough at the moment without someone helping themselves to stock.

Lindsay pleaded guilty to theft from the shop.

He also admitted a second charge relating to him burgling a Boots store, at the Park Farm Medical Centre, in Allestree, on August 10, while he was on police bail for the jewellery theft.

Duncan Smith, mitigating, said his client had been handed a 14-year jail term in 2005 and he served the full term after a recall.

Mr Smith said Lindsay had been smoking the zombie-drug mamba at the time of the offences and he wants to address his mental health issues.