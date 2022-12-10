Police are investigating a violent incident that left a woman with a broken jaw in a lap dancing venue.

Police in Rotherham have released CCTV stills of two people they would like to identify as part of an ongoing investigation into the reported assault earlier this year.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said it had been reported that two women went into the toilets in Renoirs and Rouge in The Crofts, Rotherham, and an argument started when they were approached by two other women.

They said: “It is understood that two men entered the toilets in an attempt to diffuse the argument. Once in the toilets, one of the men is reported to have pushed one of the women. Following this, the victim left the toilets and went onto the dance floor, and at that point it is reported that a second suspect assaulted the victim, leaving her with a broken jaw that required hospital treatment.

It happened between 11pm on Saturday August 20 and 3am on Sunday August 21

Officers say that despite extensive enquiries, the suspects have not been identified. They are releasing CCTV stills of two people they believe could hold vital information about the assault and are appealing to them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch.

You can contact police using live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 382 of 21 August 2022 when you get in touch. You can access our online portal by logging onto www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/