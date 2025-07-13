Renishaw: Attempted car theft in village near Sheffield sparks police investigation
Derbyshire Police have issued an appeal for witness and a picture after an incident in the early hours of Monday July 7, on St Matthews Close, Renishaw, near Eckington.
Officers from the force’s Killamarsh and Eckington Police safe neighbourhoods team believe the incident happened at between 1.30am and 1.40am.
They said: “The offenders have gained access to the victims vehicle and attempted to start the engine using an electronic device.
“We are appealing to members of the public for any information that may assist with our enquiries. If you witnessed anything suspicious in the area during that time, or have access to CCTV, dash cam footage, or any other relevant details, please come forward. “
They ask anyone with information to contact them online via Derbyshire Constabulary, by calling 101, or contact Crimestoppers Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.