3 . Sacad Ali: Died on March 9, 2024 at Ponderosa Park, Sheffield

24-year-old Sacad Ali lost his life in a fatal knife attack carried out at Ponderosa Park in the Netherthorpe area of Sheffield in the early hours of March 9, 2024, despite the best efforts of medics, police and residents who attempted to come to his aid. In a heartbreaking tribute from Sacad's mother, Hani, described the moment she was told of his death as the ‘worst nightmare of every parent’. “Our lives at that moment changed forever. Our family has been left completely broken-hearted, and nothing can replace him,” Ms Ali said. Ms Ali described her son as a ‘kind’ and ‘loving’ brother and son, and spoke of the continuing turmoil experienced by his siblings and other loved ones, as they struggle to come to terms with the prospect of a life without him Two teenage boys, 18-year-old Barney Griffin and Jack Douglas, aged 17, pleaded guilty to Mr Ali’s murder earlier this year. A third defendant, Rebecca Moore, denied murdering Mr Ali, but was unanimously convicted of the grave offence in a trial that concluded at Sheffield Crown Court in November 2024. Sending the three killers to begin a life sentence on Thursday, November 28, 2024, The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, told them: “If ever there was a case that demonstrates the true evils of drug peddling and carrying knives, particularly young people carrying knives, this is it." Judge Richardson jailed Moore, formerly of Springvale Walk, Upperthorpe, Sheffield, for life and fixed her minimum term at 15 years. Due to their age, Judge Richardson told Griffin and Douglas that while they would, in effect receive a life sentence, it would be referred to as detention at His Majesty’s Pleasure. Douglas received a minimum term of 15 years, while Griffin received one of 16 years. | Submit Photo: South Yorkshire Police / SWNS