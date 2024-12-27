For some of those who met an untimely death during the course of 2024, justice has been served, with convictions for murder and manslaughter passed down at Sheffield Crown Court.
The loved ones of others are still waiting for charges and convictions to be brought, as police investigations continue.
Here, we remember all 12 of these much-missed men and women, sharing tributes from those who knew them best.
We have included crime references numbers, where possible, for the individuals whose deaths are currently subject to ongoing police investigations.
Crime reference numbers should used when contacting South Yorkshire P olice, which you can do by calling 101.
2. Lazarus Makono: Died on February 21, 2024 on Co-operative Street, Barnsley
Lazarus Makono was tragically stabbed to death at a house party on Co-operative Street in Goldthorpe, Barnsley.
A court heard how a disagreement and fight had broken out between the 26-year-old, also known as ‘Laz’, and two other men at the party, Sipho Pfukani and Terrance Mlotshwa.
The dispute ended with Pfukani, aged 28, of Luxembourg Mews, London, stabbing Lazarus repeatedly before leaving him to die and fleeing the scene.
Pfukani hid from police that night before handing himself in the following day at Nottingham Police Station, where he was arrested on suspicion of murder.
During a hearing on November 18, 2024, Pfkuni was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to life, with a minimum jail term of 18 years, after being found guilty of murder on October 28, following a two-week trial.
3. Sacad Ali: Died on March 9, 2024 at Ponderosa Park, Sheffield
24-year-old Sacad Ali lost his life in a fatal knife attack carried out at Ponderosa Park in the Netherthorpe area of Sheffield in the early hours of March 9, 2024, despite the best efforts of medics, police and residents who attempted to come to his aid.
In a heartbreaking tribute from Sacad's mother, Hani, described the moment she was told of his death as the ‘worst nightmare of every parent’.
“Our lives at that moment changed forever. Our family has been left completely broken-hearted, and nothing can replace him,” Ms Ali said.
Ms Ali described her son as a ‘kind’ and ‘loving’ brother and son, and spoke of the continuing turmoil experienced by his siblings and other loved ones, as they struggle to come to terms with the prospect of a life without him
Two teenage boys, 18-year-old Barney Griffin and Jack Douglas, aged 17, pleaded guilty to Mr Ali’s murder earlier this year.
A third defendant, Rebecca Moore, denied murdering Mr Ali, but was unanimously convicted of the grave offence in a trial that concluded at Sheffield Crown Court in November 2024.
Sending the three killers to begin a life sentence on Thursday, November 28, 2024, The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, told them: “If ever there was a case that demonstrates the true evils of drug peddling and carrying knives, particularly young people carrying knives, this is it."
Judge Richardson jailed Moore, formerly of Springvale Walk, Upperthorpe, Sheffield, for life and fixed her minimum term at 15 years.
Due to their age, Judge Richardson told Griffin and Douglas that while they would, in effect receive a life sentence, it would be referred to as detention at His Majesty’s Pleasure.
Douglas received a minimum term of 15 years, while Griffin received one of 16 years.
4. Mackenzie Ball: Died on June 2, 2024 on Morthen Road, Rotherham
20-year-old Mackenzie Ball was tragically pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Wickersley, Rotherham.
South Yorkshire Police was called shortly after 4pm to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Morthern Road on June 2, 2024.
It is believed that Mackenzie had been a passenger in a silver Land Rover Discovery, which had collided with a Sabaru Forester. Both cars left the road, and Mackenzie was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.
Speaking shortly after Mackenzie's death, his family released this moving tribute: “Our family are absolutely devastated at the loss of our son Mac. He has been taken from us too soon.
“If anyone has any information about the incident, we ask that they contact the police. We ask that we may be given some privacy in which to grieve at this time.”
In the days after the incident, the scene of the crash was piled high with flowers, balloons and tributes from his loved ones.
“My beautiful baby boy - we will fight to the end to get you justice,” reads one. “You were such an amazing son. Love you always and forever, love, your heartbroken mum.”
On June 4, officers declared their investigation into the young man’s death a murder investigation.
The day following the collision, on June 3, the force revealed that the driver and three passengers of the Subaru Forester fled from the scene on foot.
Call police on 101. Please quote incident number 589 of 2 June 2, 2024 when you get in touch.
