When police and paramedics found the body of three-year-old Tiffany Wright she was so tiny and undernourished she was described as looking like a fragile ‘porcelain doll’.

Shockingly, the blonde haired tot had been dead for at least two days before her mum and stepdad raised the alarm.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Tiffany’s death, above a Sheffield pub, laid bare a heartbreakingly sad existance, where the little girl’s mum had cared more about her dogs than her own daughter. It was 2007 when Tiffany’s mum, Sabrina Hirst and stepdad, Robert Hirst, raised the alarm when discovering the frail tot’s lifeless body.

The pair ran the Scarborough Arms pub in Upperthorpe together and CCTV cameras recorded conversations between the pair where they had discussed whether their dogs had been fed while little Tiffany was being starved to death.

Tragic Tiffany’s body was covered in insect bites after suffering a 'prolonged period of malnutrition' and 'utter neglect,' a report into her death revealed.

The family flat above the pub was found covered in dog faeces when it was examined after Tiffany’s death.

Sheffield Crown Court heard the couple they had kept Tiffany in “squalor, filth and degradation” and “entirely neglected” her. Tests revealed Tiffany had not eaten or drunk anything for at least 20 hours before her body was found

Sabrina Hirst, who was 22 at the time of the court case into Tiffany’s death, was sentenced to 12 years after admitting manslaughter and child cruelty. It is thought that she only served four years of her sentence before she was freed.

Her then 44-year-old husband admitted two counts of child cruelty and was jailed for five years.

The sentencing judge, The Recorder of Sheffield, Alan Goldsack, expressed his surprise at the time that the Crown Prosecution Service had accepted Tiffany’s mum’s guilty plea to manslaughter when she was initially charged with murder.

He described the case as “about as bad a case of child manslaughter as there can be” and said had Sabrina Hirst been convicted of murder, he could have sentenced her to to 22 years behind bars.

Opening the case, prosecutor Jeremy Richardson explained how Tiffany was brought up in “circumstances of abject squalor and degradation”. She was often “never fed properly, if at all,” he added.

Jailing them, Judge Goldsack told the pair: “Most members of the public, particularly parents, will find it impossible to understand how you could treat your children in this way.”