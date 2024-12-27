Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Exactly one year ago today kind-hearted Chris Marriott was killed when he was hit by a car, after stopping to come to the aid of a woman who was was lying injured in a Sheffield street.

46-year-old Chris was on a walk with his wife and children when he stepped in to help an injured woman on College Close, Burngreave, when a car then collided with him and a group of five others on the afternoon of December 27, 2023.

He, along with a midwife who was also passing by, had been attempting to administer first aid to the injured woman when the car struck them.

Chris, who had worked at a Sheffield food bank and was a regular churchgoer, suffered fatal injuries in the incident and could not be saved. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

In the days following his death, Chris was widely praised as a ‘Good Samaritan’ for his actions.

Speaking at the time, Chris’ family issued the following statement: “Chris was a wonderful husband, dad, brother, uncle - and friend to many.

"The circumstances of his death, although tragic and unfathomable to us, his family, show the sort of man he was - to go to help rather than to turn away.

"Chris was also a man of faith who wanted others to also experience the joy he had found trusting in Jesus.

“We take comfort in these most difficult of times in our belief that he is with his Lord and Saviour, while we mourn his loss.”

Chris’ loved ones also revealed that Chris devoted much of his life to helping others including at Sheffield College, Jubilee Foodbank and Debt Advice, Voluntary Action Sheffield, and more recently Community Money Advice and as a trustee of MASKK (Manor and Castle After School and Kids Klubs).

Sheffield College - where Chris worked for over a decade until 2012 when he left to start one of Sheffield's first food banks - also paid tribute to Chris in the days following his death.

Chief executive and principal Angela Foulkes CBE said: "We are devastated to hear the extremely sad news about the passing of Chris Marriott.

"Chris was a great person to work with. Colleagues fondly remember how he always took the time to get to know people, which led to a strong team spirit... He possessed a quiet strength of character, determination and a positive outlook that inspired colleagues.

“He was generous with his time and kind and considerate of others’ feelings. He always looked for the best in others and had a good word for everyone."

Chris worked at the college for over a decade supporting students as well as coordinating student recruitment and financial support, and once gave his time over the holidays to help colleagues process 1,500 late course applications.

Read More Chris Marriott: Family issue heartbreaking tribute to Good Samaritan who died in Sheffield street

Ms Foulkes continued: “Chris was always willing to go the extra mile to make things happen.

"Chris used to talk about the work he did for the church and other charities and the importance of this in his life.

“When he left the college to work for City Church Sheffield, he was so excited. When he set up one of the first food banks in the city, he offered to support any college students in need.

“Nothing was ever too much trouble for Chris. He was kind and generous with his time. He really cared about students and staff alike - he was truly 'student first'.”

A fundraiser in aid of Chris’ family had topped £50,000 by January 2024.

Hassan Jhangur, 24, formerly of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, denies the murder and manslaughter of Mr Marriott but he has pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

He had also admitted causing serious injury to Alison Norris, Ambreen Jhangur, Nafeesa Jhangur and Riasat Khan by dangerous driving.

He is to go on trial on June 4, 2025.