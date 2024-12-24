Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It is over a decade ago that a much-loved family man walking to church in Sheffield was targeted at random by thugs and later died.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We take a look back at a crime which not only shocked Sheffield but the entire country.

A quiet, caring, much-loved family man was walking to church on Christmas Eve 2012 when he was targeted at random by thugs and beaten so badly he never recovered from his horrific injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beloved church organist Alan Greaves was set upon in a fatal attack as he walked to midnight mass on Christmas Eve 2012. Jonathan Bowling (left) battered devout Christian Mr Greaves around the head with a pick-axe handle. He was jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 25 years, in July 2013 after admitting to Mr Greaves' murder. A subsequent appeal against the length of sentence was rejected. Ashley Foster (right) was found guilty of Mr Greaves' manslaughter and sentenced to nine years in prison following a 2013 trial.

Instead of spending Christmas Day 2012 celebrating as a family, Alan Greaves' loved one were by his bedside willing him to regain consciousness.

But the 68-year-old was unable to be saved and the senseless attack triggered a murder probe.

The married father-of-four had been walking to St Saviour’s Church in High Green to play the organ for the Midnight Mass service, as he had done for the previous 40 years, when he was attacked.

Maureen Greaves

Killer Jonathan Bowling was said to have chosen him at random “as a victim” and beat him about the head causing injuries “consistent with a road accident”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Smith QC, who prosecuted the case at Sheffield Crown Court, said that the murder of Mr Greaves was "a crime without motive". "He was killed for no reason other than he was identified as a suitable victim," he said.

Bowling, then aged 22 and of Carwood Way, Pitsmoor, admitted attacking Alan with a pickaxe handle and was jailed for life.

He was ordered to serve a minimum of 25 years behind bars.

The killer’s friend, Ashley Foster, also aged 22, of Wesley Road, High Green, who was with him at the time of the attack, was found guilty of manslaughter after a trial and sentenced to nine years behind bars.

He did not attack Mr Greaves but was found guilty on the basis that he was there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were seen running away laughing as Mr Greaves lay slumped on the ground after the attack.

Jailing the pair, Judge Mr Justice Nigel Teare described the attack as "gratuitous, reprehensible and horrific".

She previously told The Star, she said she had forgiven them because she wanted to place them in the hands of God, for Him to judge them and guide them. She said she did not look at them with hatred, and that had meant she had been able to get on with her life in the wake of the murder. She said both she and her husband had always been strong advocates of forgiveness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining how forgiveness allows her to carry on, Maureen told The Star: "I think forgiveness is something we should all seek to make part of our lives.

"It sets you free – you lose that hatred, that burden you're carrying.

"I believe not showing forgiveness can do real damage in your life."

Watch our True Crime video on the shocking case here.