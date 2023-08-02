He was behind bars when his dad died.

A Sheffield drug dealer jailed as part of a crackdown in a troubled area of the city missed saying goodbye to his father because he was remanded into custody when he died.

Tanzir Ali, aged 23, of Glencoe Road, Norfolk Park, Sheffield, was sent to begin a four-year prison sentence yesterday, after admitting being involved in the supply of Class A and B drugs in the city.

South Yorkshire Police executed a warrant at Ali's home after receiving information linking him to a known Sheffield drug line, dubbed 'Twister' by those involved with it.

Speaking after Ali was jailed, Investigating officer DC Lauren Baines said the activity which led to his arrest was 'delivered as part of our dedicated operation to tackle drugs supply and associated violence in the Abbeydale Road and London Road area, and this activity continues'.

During the course of Ali's sentencing hearing, which was held on August 1, 2023, his barrister, Graham Rishton said the regret Ali feels for missing his ‘father’s final days’ while in prison on remand for these offences will ‘stay with him forever’.

Mr Rishton continued by saying that Ali still has the support of his family, not withstanding the 'appalling criminality' the judge, Recorder Simon Kealey had to sentence him for.

Detailing the circumstances of the police raid of Ali's property, during which £12,400 of drugs, along with bundles of cash totalling £4,181, eight mobile phones and a variety of weapons were seized, DC Baines continued: “When officers initially approached Ali’s address and knocked on the door, he didn’t want to answer and chat. Instead he attempted to climb out of a window with a bag around his neck, at which point he spotted an officer and climbed back inside the address.

“A short while later, a second window was opened in the attic, and a black backpack was seen by officers being pushed through the window, before Ali clearly realised we were on to him, and pulled the bag back inside.

“Unfortunately for him, our eagle eyed officers on duty that day saw all of this, and entered the property and detained him.”

Within Ali’s property, officers recovered over £8,000 worth of crack cocaine, nearly £2,500 worth of heroin, as well as hundreds of pounds worth of ketamine and cannabis. Officers also recovered over £4,000 worth of cash and six burner phones, and a range of drug supply paraphernalia including wrapping equipment and weighing scales. In addition, two stab vests were located and an extendable baton.

Forensic evidence from the drugs, phones and other materials seized from Ali’s address meant he was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, and four further counts of possession with intent to supply heroin, cocaine, ketamine and cannabis.

Recorder Kealey jailed Ali for a total of four years during yesterday's sentencing hearing.

DC Baines added: “This is a positive result for the people of Sheffield, and especially Sharrow, where we know Ali was regularly dealing. People are fed up with drug dealing taking place on their doorsteps.