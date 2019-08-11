REGIONAL NEWS: Boy who boarded bus in 'distressed state' wearing pyjamas found ‘safe’
Officers investigating the whereabouts of a boy, aged 11 or 12, who boarded a bus in slippers and a dressing gown last night in a ‘distressed state’ have now confirmed he is safe.
A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said officers involved in the search have now made contact with the boy’s family and have confirmed that he is safe.
Inspector John Lees from Nottinghamshire Police added: This investigation involved a significant number of officers, specialist search teams and the police helicopter, which shows both the level of concern we had for the boy and how seriously we treat reports of this nature.
“I’m pleased to report that contact has now been made with the boy and his family and we’re satisfied that he is now safe.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the local community, the bus company and everyone else who helped in the search for the boy for their cooperation and support during this investigation.
“Even something as simple as sharing Nottinghamshire Police’s appeals to find a missing person on social media can make such a difference in supporting our officers’ work and the public’s help in this is always very much appreciated.”