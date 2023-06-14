Two teenagers reported missing from home could be together in South Yorkshire, say police.

The pair, Courney and Reggie, were both last seen in Sutton-in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, on Monday, June 12. The last sighting of Courney was at 8pm and of Reggie at 9.30pm.

Nottinghamshire Police said they are concerned for the safety of the teens and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen them.

The force believes they may have travelled to South Yorkshire together.

Reggie is around 5ft 6ins tall and slim. He has short, dark brown, curly hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and black North face Jacket and had a Under Armour back pack with him.

She is around 5ft tall and slim. She has dark brown, shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a black Ellesse puffer coat and black Adidas trainers with a thick grey sole.