A Sheffield City Councillor has criticised a 15-month jail sentence as too lenient for a banned driver who ran over a police officer.

Reece Wales, aged 22, formerly of North Hill Road, Southey Green, Sheffield, was sentenced on February 3 at Sheffield Crown Court by Judge Graham Reeds KC to 15 months of custody after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

South Yorkshire Police stated two officers were on a mobile patrol in Wadsley, Sheffield, when they stopped Wales while he was driving a Skoda Octavia but as Sergeant Scott Sarson approached the Skoda on foot the defendant reversed and then accelerated at him.

Cllr Mike Chaplin, Labour councillor for the Southey Ward, stated in a letter to The Star: “I was appalled to read that the man who was already banned from driving received a sentence of only 15 months in prison. This was for purposely driving a vehicle into South Yorkshire Police Sgt Scott Sarson who was thrown into the air by the force of the speeding vehicle. The police sergeant was lucky to escape with cuts and bruises.”

Banned driver Reece Wales was jailed for 15 months for mowing down a police officer

The court heard Sgt Sarson and a colleague had spotted the Skoda being driven on the other side of the road by a man known as being disqualified so they had turned their vehicle and parked where Wales had to stop.

Police stated that Sgt Sarson had exited the police vehicle to approach the stopped driver as Wales momentarily reversed and then accelerated directly at the officer throwing him into the air, onto the bonnet and the ground before he fled.

Cllr Chaplin stated: “It is hard to understand what mitigating factors kept this sentence for deliberately causing injury so light. I spoke to a Community Police Officer this morning who was shocked to learn that the court had not supported the police by imposing a longer prison sentence on the defendant.”

He added that he was particularly concerned because police officers have to put their lives on the line every working day.

Pictured is Labour Sheffield City Councillor Mike Chaplin, who represents the Southey Ward, has criticised a 15-month jail sentence for a banned driver who mowed down a police officer as too lenient.

Following the sentencing, Inspector Alec Gibbons, of the Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said he was pleased Wales had received a custodial sentence.

He added: “Not only did Wales actively go out in his vehicle that day whilst disqualified from driving and without insurance, but when approached by officers for the offence he knowingly committed, he accelerated at speed towards an officer and deliberately ran him over, putting him in great danger.

“Our officers work tirelessly to protect the public from danger and we will never tolerate any form of assault on emergency workers, whose job it is to protect the public.

“Thankfully, Sergeant Sarson only received cuts and bruises, however, the outcome could have been much different.”

Pictured is Reece Wales, aged 22, formerly of North Hill Road, at Southey Green, Sheffield, who was sentenced on February 3 at Sheffield Crown Court to 15 months of custody after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Cllr Chaplin stated he frequently meets Sgt Sarson and he stressed the officer heads up an effective team of Community Police Officers, building strong relationships with communities that include Parson Cross, Southey and Foxhill.