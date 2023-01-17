Two men have been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in Sheffield city centre.

Reece Radford was found fatally wounded by officers after they were called to Arundel Gate at around 2.28am on September 29, 2022. Despite the best efforts of doctors, he was pronounced dead at hospital five days later on October 4. He was 26.

Now, South Yorkshire Police say they have charged two men with his murder after previously charging them with attempted murder.

Dereck Owusu, 36, of Strathmore Grove, Sheffield, and Louis James, 46, of Manor Lane, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on January 13.

A post-mortem examination concluded that he died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest.

Owusu and James were charged with attempted murder in September 2022. The charges have since been amended to murder after Reece sadly died.

