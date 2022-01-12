It is reported that at around 1.30pm on Friday, January 7, a blue Skoda Fabia was travelling along Haugh Road in Rawmarsh when it was involved in a collision with a pedestrian at the junction of Green Rise.

The pedestrian, a 43-year-old man, suffered serious injuries.

Emergency services attended, but despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family are being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the Skoda, a 20-year-old man from Rotherham, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Enquiries are ongoing and police now want to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have seen the Skoda driving in the area prior to the incident.