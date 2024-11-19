Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This was the scene on a Sheffield cul-de-sac today, after an early morning police raid in the snow.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team used a search warrant to gain access to the house and search the building.

They had arrived at the site on Raseby Avenue, in Beighton, after getting the warrant from court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers seized both drugs and a weapon after searching the property.

Police at the scene of a raid on Raseby Avenue, Beighton, Sheffield | South Yorkshire Police

South Yorkshire Police issued a picture of the scene this afternoon.

The force said in a statement: “Our team has today (19 November) carried out a drugs warrant at a property in Raseby Avenue near Beighton.

“We seized a quantity of cannabis and a bladed weapon. Enquiries are ongoing.

“The activity sends a clear message that drug crime won't be tolerated.”