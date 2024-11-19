Raseby Avenue Beighton: Drugs and weapon seized in Sheffield police raid
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team used a search warrant to gain access to the house and search the building.
They had arrived at the site on Raseby Avenue, in Beighton, after getting the warrant from court.
Officers seized both drugs and a weapon after searching the property.
South Yorkshire Police issued a picture of the scene this afternoon.
The force said in a statement: “Our team has today (19 November) carried out a drugs warrant at a property in Raseby Avenue near Beighton.
“We seized a quantity of cannabis and a bladed weapon. Enquiries are ongoing.
“The activity sends a clear message that drug crime won't be tolerated.”