Raseby Avenue Beighton: Drugs and weapon seized in Sheffield police raid

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 19th Nov 2024, 14:39 GMT
This was the scene on a Sheffield cul-de-sac today, after an early morning police raid in the snow.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team used a search warrant to gain access to the house and search the building.

They had arrived at the site on Raseby Avenue, in Beighton, after getting the warrant from court.

Officers seized both drugs and a weapon after searching the property.

Police at the scene of a raid on Raseby Avenue, Beighton, SheffieldPolice at the scene of a raid on Raseby Avenue, Beighton, Sheffield
Police at the scene of a raid on Raseby Avenue, Beighton, Sheffield | South Yorkshire Police

South Yorkshire Police issued a picture of the scene this afternoon.

The force said in a statement: “Our team has today (19 November) carried out a drugs warrant at a property in Raseby Avenue near Beighton.

“We seized a quantity of cannabis and a bladed weapon. Enquiries are ongoing.

“The activity sends a clear message that drug crime won't be tolerated.”

