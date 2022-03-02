Selfo Myrtaj, aged 28, of Scot Lane, Doncaster, attacked the woman on August 8 last year as she made her way home after an evening out in the town with her boyfriend.

Mrytaj passed his 22-year-old victim on foot, before returning to his car which was parked nearby and driving around the town centre at speed looking for her.

Once he located her at the Frenchgate Centre, Mrytaj left his vehicle to catch up with the victim, then dragged her back to his car before driving to a secluded location and raping her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Selfo Myrtaj, aged 28, of Scot Lane, raped a woman late in the evening on August 8 last year as she made her way home after an evening out with her boyfriend.

Following a police investigation, Myrtaj was identified as the man responsible and he was arrested the following day.

Investigating officer PC Rob Zarchi said: “This was clearly a pre-meditated attack and that is reflected in the sentence that was handed to Mrytaj.

“This incident has had a profound effect on the victim and I would like to praise her for the tremendous courage and dignity she has shown throughout the investigation and court proceedings.

“I hope this sentencing allows the victim to attempt to move forward with her life.

“South Yorkshire Police takes all reports of rape extremely seriously and will work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.”

Mrytaj appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on December 17, 2021, where he pleaded guilty to rape.