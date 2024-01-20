Several criminals have been taken off the county's streets, following hearings held at Sheffield Crown Court in the first couple of weeks of 2024.
Some of the defendants brought to justice this year acknowledged their wrongdoing through guilty pleas, while others were convicted after a trial.
The 8 defendants included in this list have received prison sentences totalling 41 years at His Majesty's Pleasure.
1. Jailed at Sheffield Crown Court in 2024
Top row, left to right: Dale Glover; Ako Hussain Pur; Troy Wildin. Middle row, left to right: Qudrat Timori; Mohammed Latif. Bottom row, left to right: Colin Shaw; Taylor Blackburn; Jahmaine Watson
2. Dale Glover: Callous robber jailed after attempting to steal from vulnerable victim
The broad-daylight robbery was carried out by defendant, Dale Glover, near to Sainsbury’s on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, after he watched his victim withdraw £100 from the Halifax cashpoint, Sheffield Crown Court heard.
After stealing £100 from his vulnerable victim on October 31, 2023, Glover attempted to escape but was stopped by members of the public, who tripped him over and returned the £100 to the victim. Glover, aged 34, of no fixed abode, subsequently pleaded guilty to a single charge of robbery.
He was jailed for two years, six months, during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on January 10, 2024
3. Ako Hussain Pur: Man jailed for serious sexual assault on six year old girl in Sheffield
Ako Hussain Pur, aged 32, exploited his tradesman job whilst undertaking building work at a residential property and committed a horrific sexual assault on a young girl in her own home.
Appearing before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, January 5, 2023 Pur, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of sexual assault by penetration of a child under 13.
Pur was sentenced to seven years in prison with 12 months extended license. He has been issued a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and was required to sign the sex offenders register for life.
4. Troy Wildin: Rotherham man jailed for "cruel" robbery of 82-year-old woman in her wheelchair
In November 2023, Troy Wildin, aged 21, targeted an 82-year-old victim whilst she was in a supermarket with her daughter.
Appearing before Sheffield Crown Court on January 9, 2024, Wildin, of St Marys View, was found guilty of attempted robbery and sentenced to three years and three months in prison.