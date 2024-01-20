2 . Dale Glover: Callous robber jailed after attempting to steal from vulnerable victim

The broad-daylight robbery was carried out by defendant, Dale Glover, near to Sainsbury’s on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, after he watched his victim withdraw £100 from the Halifax cashpoint, Sheffield Crown Court heard. After stealing £100 from his vulnerable victim on October 31, 2023, Glover attempted to escape but was stopped by members of the public, who tripped him over and returned the £100 to the victim. Glover, aged 34, of no fixed abode, subsequently pleaded guilty to a single charge of robbery. He was jailed for two years, six months, during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on January 10, 2024