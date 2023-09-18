A Sheffield man who posed as a taxi driver to try to rape a woman has been branded a ‘dangerous predator’.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Raja Gulraiz, aged 48, of Harwell Road, Nether Edge, was found guilty following a trial of attempted rape and sexual assault.

He struck in June 2021 after positioning his Toyota Yaris close to a taxi rank in Castleford, West Yorkshire, and telling his victim he was a taxi driver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She got into his car in good faith but was subjected to a sex attack during the journey to her home.

Raja Gulraiz, from Sheffield, posed as a taxi driver to try to rape a woman

During the sex attacker’s trial at Leeds Crown Court, it emerged that Gulraiz had been linked to a similar offence in Castleford in 2018.

Today (Monday, September 18), he was jailed for 11 years.

A victim personal statement was provided to the court.

“Prior to this I wouldn’t think twice about walking home alone at night, walking my dog or even getting into a taxi. I enjoyed my own company and I would always see the good in people, so it would never enter my head that people would be deceiving,” the victim said.

“I still have a lot of triggers. I no longer walk anywhere at night. I can’t go down a certain street and until recently I couldn’t even walk from my car to my front door without asking my mum or my partner to be waiting at door for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This incident has impacted every aspect of my life on a daily basis and has changed me to someone whom I don’t want to be…I grieve that person I once was.”

Superintendent Phil Jackson, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “The victim has shown immense bravery in reporting what happened to her and the further courage to put her trust in the criminal justice system.

“It cannot be underestimated how hard it will have been for her to stand up in front of her attacker in court and relive the ordeal that he subjected her to. She has done this in the hope that she can stop what happened to her from happening to someone else. I hope that this conviction also helps give other victims the confidence to come forward.

“Gulraiz has failed to accept responsibility for his actions. The investigation team have worked tirelessly to ensure he has been brought to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad