A ‘low-life’ thief has broken into a popular Sheffield pub and stolen a charity box which was chained to the bar.

The landlady of the Railway Hotel, on Bramall Lane, across the road from the Sheffield United stadium, has spoken of her fury following the raid.

Carol Donaldson, landlady at the Railway pub on Bramall Lane, Sheffield, where a thief has broken in and stolen a charity box | National World

It is not known exactly when the thief or thieves struck as the pub had been closed for several days and the damage and missing money was only discovered yesterday, Monday, November 25.

Carol Donaldson, who runs the pub, said the culprit had got in through an upstairs window before pulling the charity box off its chain and taking other money from the pub, as well as drinking vodka from the bar and smashing glasses, creating a terrible mess.

She described the intruder as a ‘low-life scumbag’ and said she hoped police would catch whoever is responsible.

Police are investigating the break-in at the Railway Hotel pub on Bramall Lane, Sheffield | Google

South Yorkshire Police said they were called at 6.19pm on Monday to reports of a burglary at the pub.

A spokesperson for the force added: “It is reported that a quantity of money was stolen, and the incident is believed to have occurred between 16 and 25 November.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information that could help is asked to contact us on our online portal or by calling 101.

“Please quote investigation number 14/209991/24 when you get in touch.”