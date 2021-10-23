Rail services to Sheffield disrupted after person hit by train

East Midlands Railway said the incident has occurred between Loughborough and Leicester and is disrupting their services on the Sheffield/Nottingham/London St Pancras route and the Leicester/Nottingham/Lincoln/Grimsby route.

Emergency services are currently at the scene to manage the incident.

As a result, trains travelling through the area in both directions are currently unable to run between Loughborough and Leicester, causing services to be delayed and diverted.

In a statement, the company said: “Some trains from London St Pancras will be terminated at Leicester to form services going back down to London.

"We currently have trains and traincrews out of place this will mean that cancellations and alterations to services, will continue into the afternoon.

"At present we are expecting the line to re-open in the next two hours. As soon as the line is open again, our priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again.

"We expect our advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by 18:00 (6pm).”

How do I get where I need to be?

East Midlands Railway said their trains are likely to experience extended delays or alterations into late afternoon.

Passengers are advised to use alternative routes which will be most comfortable and quickest way to get where they need to be. Those travelling may use the following alternative routes:

Sheffield

You may travel to Doncaster where you should change for a train to London Kings Cross. It is likely to take between two and two and a half hours to complete this journey.

Derby/Chesterfield

You may travel to Birmingham New Street where you should change for a train to London Euston. It is likely to take between two and a half hours and three hours to complete this journey.

Nottingham

You may travel to Grantham where you should change for a train to London Kings Cross. It is likely to take between two and two and a half hours to complete this journey.

Leicester

You may travel to Nuneaton where you should change for a train to London Euston. It is likely to take two hours to complete this journey.

Any road transport replacement?

The company said they are currently unable to source any replacement road transport and advised passengers to consider travelling later if possible.

All of these alternative route options are available in the opposite direction too.

They have also made arrangements with other train companies for the passengers to travel with their original ticket.

If your overall journey has been delayed over 15 minutes you may be entitled to claim compensation, full details of how to claim can be found here: eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/delay

If you are unable or do not wish to complete your journey, you may claim a refund on your ticket. Information about how to do this can be found at eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/refund

Those who have been affected by a railway incident can seek help from the rail support; the Samaritans. Please visit samaritans.org/railsupport for more information.