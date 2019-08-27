Raid uncovers cannabis factory on Sheffield estate
A cannabis factory was uncovered during a raid on a property in Sheffield.
Officers from the Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a search warrant and found the drugs set-up inside an address in Gleadless Valley on Saturday.
They also tweeted details about a large amount of equipment used to grow the cannabis plants that they also confiscated.
The team posted: "As you can see it’s not just the plants that we seize.
"Three officers had the task of carrying this hefty cargo down from a fourth floor property - why does it always have to be on the top floor."