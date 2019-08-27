Raid uncovers cannabis factory on Sheffield estate

A cannabis factory was uncovered during a raid on a property in Sheffield.

By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019, 08:10

Officers from the Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a search warrant and found the drugs set-up inside an address in Gleadless Valley on Saturday.

They also tweeted details about a large amount of equipment used to grow the cannabis plants that they also confiscated.

The team posted: "As you can see it’s not just the plants that we seize.

"Three officers had the task of carrying this hefty cargo down from a fourth floor property - why does it always have to be on the top floor."

Police recovered this following a drugs raid.