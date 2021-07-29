Racist graffiti left on bus stop in Sheffield suburb for more than 24 hours
Racist graffiti was scrawled on a bus stop in Sheffield and remained there 24 hours after Travel South Yorkshire were first alerted to its presence.
The graffiti – containing language that cannot be printed – was sprayed onto the bus stop on Bocking Lane, near the junction with Greenhill Avenue in Meadowhead.
The issue was raised with Travel South Yorkshire on Tuesday by people who witnessed the graffiti, however it was still there yesterday, witnesses say.
MP for Sheffield Heeley, Louise Haigh, tweeted: “Horrific racist graffiti is still up 24 hours after being reported to @TravelSYorks.
“This photo shows the location of the graffiti but I will not share the disgraceful language used.
“It needs to be removed asap.”
A spokesperson for Travel South Yorkshire said: “Sorry to see that this is still up. We have raised this with our cleaners, who have prioritised removal of the offensive graffiti and will be attending site today.”