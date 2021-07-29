Racist graffiti left on bus stop in Sheffield suburb for more than 24 hours

The graffiti – containing language that cannot be printed – was sprayed onto the bus stop on Bocking Lane, near the junction with Greenhill Avenue in Meadowhead.

The issue was raised with Travel South Yorkshire on Tuesday by people who witnessed the graffiti, however it was still there yesterday, witnesses say.

MP for Sheffield Heeley, Louise Haigh, tweeted: “Horrific racist graffiti is still up 24 hours after being reported to @TravelSYorks.

The bus stop on which the racist graffiti was scrawled.

“This photo shows the location of the graffiti but I will not share the disgraceful language used.

“It needs to be removed asap.”