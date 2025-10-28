'Racially aggravated assault' at Barnsley McDonald's prompts police investigation
Officers received reports at 7pm on Sunday, September 7, that a 38-year-old man had been assaulted at a McDonald’s on Upper New Street, Barnsley.
It is understood that racially abusive language was used against the victim.
South Yorkshire Police have been investigating, and have now released an image of a man officers wish to speak to as they believe he may be able to help with their enquiries.
He is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of a medium build, bald and with dark facial stubble.
SYP said: “Do you recognise this man?
“If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 851 of 7 September 2025 when you get in touch. “
Alternatively, people can get in touch with the police online, or if they wish to stay anonymous, through the independent charity Crimestoppers.
They can be reached on freephone 0800 555 111 or through a form on their website.