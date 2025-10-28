Police are appealing for information after reports of a racially aggravated assault in a fast food restaurant.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers received reports at 7pm on Sunday, September 7, that a 38-year-old man had been assaulted at a McDonald’s on Upper New Street, Barnsley.

It is understood that racially abusive language was used against the victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to as they investigate reports of a 'racially aggravated' assault in a McDonald's in Barnsley. | SYP/Google

South Yorkshire Police have been investigating, and have now released an image of a man officers wish to speak to as they believe he may be able to help with their enquiries.

He is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of a medium build, bald and with dark facial stubble.

SYP said: “Do you recognise this man?

“If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 851 of 7 September 2025 when you get in touch. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, people can get in touch with the police online, or if they wish to stay anonymous, through the independent charity Crimestoppers.

They can be reached on freephone 0800 555 111 or through a form on their website.