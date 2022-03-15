Queer Junction: Man charged over stabbing outside Sheffield club
A man has been charged over a stabbing outside a club in Sheffield city centre.
Awil Ahmed, aged 26, of Greenland Walk, Darnall, has been charged with grievous bodily harm over an incident outside the Queer Junction club on The Moor in the early hours of Thursday, March 10.
A 35-year-old man was hospitalised but is now said to be in a stable condition and his injuries are not deemed to be life threatening.
Ahmed has been remanded in custody and is due in court on April 11.