The van, which was reported stolen from Weedon Street, Carbrook, in the early hours of yesterday, was involved in a collision with a car near the junction with Duchess Road.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

The aftermath of a crash on Queens Road, Sheffield, yesterday (Photo: Tom Beaumont)

He spent yesterday in custody but South Yorkshire Police has not yet provided an update on how the investigation is progressing.

The force said the van theft was reported at 4.15am yesterday.

It was spotted by officers on Bramall Lane at about 6.30am and was involved in a collision with a silver Ford KA Grand Prix II a short time later.

The driver of the van fled but was located nearby and detained.