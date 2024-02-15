Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield dealer who was caught with a revolver and over £10,000 of drugs was meant to go to jail for nine years today - except he has likely fled the country.

Qaiser Mohammed, 27, of City Road, would be starting a lengthy prison sentence today (February 15) but for the fact he hasn't been seen since 2022.

Mohammed was 22 years old in February 2019 when police raided both his parents' address on City Road and another property on Abbeydale Road.

Between the two busts, officers found 400 grams of cannabis, up to £2,500 worth of ketamine, two tablets of MDMA, and up to £6,500 worth of cocaine.

The most serious find was a Smith & Weston revolver, which was in "poor condition," wrapped in a sock and kept in a locked drawer.

There was also a collective £2,270 in cash, five sets of digital scales, and hundreds of baggies used for drug dealing.

However, Sheffield Crown Court heard today how Mohammed has not been seen at any court appearances since late 2022.

It led to Her Honour Judge Rachael Harrison sentencing Mohammed in his absence, and remarking that it is believed he has left the country.

"There is no information on the whereabouts of the defendant," said the judge.

"As he has absented himself for two years, it's clear I must move to sentence."

It was noted how normally offenders cannot be sentenced with prison time in their absence unless they have been to jail before. However, Mohammed was also put away in 2018 after he was convicted of assaulting a man.

If Qaiser Mohammed is ever found and brought into custody, he will begin a nine-year prison sentence for one count of possessing a firearm, four counts of possessing Class A & B drugs, and one count of possessing criminal property.