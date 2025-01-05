Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over £500,000 of counterfeit and illegal vapes have been taken off the streets after they were seized from shops in Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police officers and the Rotherham Council Trading Standards team says it has seized thousands of suspected counterfeit vapes worth £563,000.

File image. Over £500,000 worth of counterfeit vapes have been seized from shops in Rotherham.

Fake and illegal vapes often contain contaminants which make them more harmful to a user’s health.

Rotherham Central NPT Inspector John Crapper said: “These vapes are undercutting legitimate businesses and unfortunately sometimes find their ways into the hands of children – posing potential health risks.

“Our work to stop these unfit products from hitting the streets of Rotherham forms part of our ongoing work with Rotherham Council to ensure the safety of our local communities.

“This excellent work shows how important partnership work is. Working together on the issues that matter the most to local communities is what pushes us to achieve results like these. The hard work does not stop, and we will continue to focus on this issue.”

Rotherham Council’s Strategic Director of Regeneration and Environment, Andrew Bramidge said: "As a partnership, the Council and South Yorkshire Police are committed to tackling the sale of illegal vapes. Illicit tobacco and vapes, many with added synthetic hazardous chemicals in them, can be associated with significant health problems for users, along with funding potential criminal activity.

“We will continue to work with local businesses to ensure they are complying with the law, and any retailers who continue to sell illegal products will have them confiscated and face prosecution.”

If you have any information relating to the suspected sale of illicit vapes or tobacco products from shops anywhere within your area, please report online or by calling 101.