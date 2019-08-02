£10,000 haul of suspected drugs found during police raid in Sheffield
Suspected class A drugs worth an estimated £10,000 were found as police raided a property in Sheffield.
Officers made the discovery during a drugs search in the Woodhouse area of the city yesterday.
South Yorkshire Police said members of its Woodhouse and Westfield neighbourhood team executed the warrant.
Posting on Facebook, police said: “Following the search of the property, a substantial amount of suspected class A drugs with an estimated value of around £10,000 were recovered.
“A male and female from the address were subsequently interviewed and released under investigation whilst officers make further enquiries.
“Should you notice suspicious activity in your area, please contact 101 to report or you can also report online on the SYP website.”