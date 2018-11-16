Provisional trial date set for Sheffield woman, 83, accused of murdering husband

A Sheffield woman, aged 83, has appeared in court charged with murdering her 85-year-old husband.

Marjorie Grayson is accused of killing her husband, Alan, in the home they shared in Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, on Thursday, September 13.

Paramedics at the scene on the day of the incident.

Mr Grayson was stabbed to death.

Grayson appeared at Sheffield Crown Court for a further case management hearing this morning, which was heard by the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC.

She wore a purple sweater and was provided with a hearing aid for the duration of the hearing.

She spoke only to confirm her name and was told there would be a further case management hearing on December 14.

A provisional trial date was set for March, 5, 2019.

Grayson was remanded in custody until her next court appearance.