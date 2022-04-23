Earlier this month, the Government announced it would be banning conversion therapy for gay and bisexual people, but not transgender people.

Conversion therapy tries to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of individuals but there are concerns it can cause long-term damage.

Calum McFabulous, whose real-name is McDermott, has organised the Sheffield protest and is an LGBTQ+ Rights Activist.

He said: “Transgender people’s rights are under threat.

“The trouble is, is that we still live in a society made up of and governed by people who lack this ability to understand, who are overwhelmed by their own privileges.

“I want to stress that we all know of, look up to and/or love someone who is LGBTQ+. Therefore, an LGBTQ+ issue, isn't just an LGBTQ+ issue.”

The protest will be between 11am-12pm on April 30.

Paul Farmer, Chief Executive of mental health charity Mind, said: “We are deeply disappointed to see that the UK Government has chosen to exclude trans people from the ban on these harmful practices.

“The Government’s own research suggests that trans people are much more likely to have undergone, or been offered, conversion therapy, so this exclusion simply makes no sense.

“The Government cannot simply give up on trans people because protecting them is legislatively complex. Bans that include trans people have been implemented in other countries. Trans people deserve better. We need a complete ban, without loopholes, which protects everybody.”

Last year, the Government said: “The Government will ban conversion therapy. There is no justification for these coercive and abhorrent practices and the evidence is clear that it does not work: it does not change a person from being LGBT and can cause long lasting damage to those who go through it.