That’s because thieves, robbers and burglars don’t take a festive - or any other kind of - break. Now South Yorkshire Police has issued advice on how to keep yourself and your home safe:
Don’t leave shiny new Christmas presents in view
Don’t leave empty boxes outside – it gives opportunists an idea of what they might be able to find in your home
If you’re ordering bargains in the sales online, try to schedule deliveries for when you know you’re in. Alternatively, have them delivered to your work
Avoid sharing your plans online – you don’t know who’s watching, revealing on social media that you’re away is an easy indicator to burglars that your house may be empty
Ensure your CCTV and Ring doorbell are working if you have them, and consider smart plugs or timer switches to make your home look as if someone is in if you are away.
The force is also urging people to protect themselves from being mugged:
Be aware of your surroundings
Plan your route - keep to busy, well-lit streets, walkways and paths which are more likely to be covered by CCTV
Only take licensed taxis or minicabs booked by phone or a mobile phone app
Keep your mobile phone and valuables out of sight to prevent them being snatched from you
Never leave a mobile, any other device, wallet, or purse on the table of a café, pub or restaurant.