Prolific shoplifter targeted Greggs, JD Sports and Sheffield United store
A prolific shoplifter who repeatedly targeted Greggs in Sheffield city centre has been jailed.
Luke Thistlethwaite struck at the popular bakery on Fargate five times in the space of two months, during which he also stole from JD Sports and the Sheffield United store.
The 40-year-old, of Beaumont Road North, Manor, committed the crimes between July 4 and September 16.
He was arrested on September 22 and appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court the following day, when he pleaded guilty to seven counts of theft and was sentenced to a total of 20 weeks imprisonment.
PCSO Paul Cundy, of Sheffield city centre’s neighbourhood policing team, revealed how Thistlethwaite had been locked up after an investigation led by its ‘Retail Crime PC’ who had been working with Greggs to identify the suspect and help protect the store against further thefts.
He also revealed how another suspect, a 30-year-old homeless man, had recently been arrested and charged with three counts of shoplifting.