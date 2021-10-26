Luke Thistlethwaite struck at the popular bakery on Fargate five times in the space of two months, during which he also stole from JD Sports and the Sheffield United store.

The 40-year-old, of Beaumont Road North, Manor, committed the crimes between July 4 and September 16.

He was arrested on September 22 and appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court the following day, when he pleaded guilty to seven counts of theft and was sentenced to a total of 20 weeks imprisonment.

This Greggs store on Fargate in Sheffield city cenrte was repeatedly targeted by shoplifter Luke Thistlethwaite, aged 40, of Beaumont Road North, Manor (pic: Google)

PCSO Paul Cundy, of Sheffield city centre’s neighbourhood policing team, revealed how Thistlethwaite had been locked up after an investigation led by its ‘Retail Crime PC’ who had been working with Greggs to identify the suspect and help protect the store against further thefts.