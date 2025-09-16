Police have worked alongside local businesses to bring an end to the crime spree of a prolific shoplifter.

In May this year, officers from South Yorkshire Police began receiving a number of reports from Rotherham town centre businesses about shoplifting offences.

The criminal responsible wasn’t known to police or shop staff, however concerns around their activity grew.

A dedicated officer from Rotherham Central Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) was assigned to review files of undetected and ongoing shoplifting investigations to identify the prolific offender.

A prolific shoplifter was tracked down and arrested by police after targeting a number of businesses in Rotherham town centre. Dene Bundal, of Midland Road, pleaded guilty to 11 counts of theft from a shop. | SYP

A CCTV image of the offender was found and circulated to community contacts.

Through regular contact with shop staff within the town centre, it was discovered that the suspect had been seen selling an item in a pawn shop. Following enquiries with the store, the shoplifter was identified as Dene Bundal.

Bundal, of Midland Road, was tracked down, arrested and charged with 11 counts of theft from a shop.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on September 11 to a six-month rehabilitation programme and a 20-day community order.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Working with local businesses and shop staff is integral in our work to tackle retail crime.

“By sharing crucial information, photos and intelligence about shoplifters, we can be proactive and prevent thefts from happening.”