Officers from the Sheffield North West neighbourhood policing team have revealed the thief was given a prison sentence this week after a stop and search in Hillsborough and found him in possession of a number of stolen items.

Sgt Simon Kirkham said officers had been carrying out patrols in Hillsborough this week and had seen a man who had spotted them, turned around 180 degrees, and ran away, which officers viewed as suspicious. They followed him.

Two more officers were contacted on the radio, and stopped the suspect.

Sgt Kirkham said: “They find several items still with labels attached from a number of local stores. Arrested and processed and in prison for a few months due to his prolific nature. It's not fair for businesses trying to employ folk and make a living especially after a CoVID lock down. Result for Hillsborough this time.”