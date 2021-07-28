Sheffield Crown Court heard on July 28 how Glen Pass, aged 41, of Carlisle Street East, Brightside, Sheffield, had just been released from prison and was homeless and struggling for money when he committed four burglaries and an attempted burglary between June 12 and June 23.

Matthew Burdon, prosecuting, said Pass who was captured on CCTV during each of his latest five offences, has 45 previous convictions for 107 offences, including 34 non-dwelling burglaries and 11 dwelling burglaries.

Recorder Darren Preston told Pass: “You have an appalling record, most particularly for dishonesty, with 45 offences for burglary.”

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a serial burglar who struck five times in one month has been jailed.

Mr Burdon said Pass entered the staff-only area of the Mowgli Street Food Restaurant, on Ecclesall Road, on June 12, and stole a key box and returned on June 18 when he tried to open an office safe and went into the staff changing room.

Mr Burdon added Pass was also seen at the Nightingale Care Home, at Ecclesfield, on June 20, coming out of the property after he had stolen three Samsung Galaxy tablets.

Pass was also spotted trying to enter the fire exit at the Eighteen Ten public house, on Arena Square, Sheffield, on June 23, according to Mr Burdon, and the defendant also burgled a Starbucks cafe, on Broughton Lane, on June 23, and stole an iPhone, £10 in cash and a bank card which he used for bus travel.

Pass pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary as well as one count of attempted burglary relating to the attempted raid at the Eighteen Ten public house.

Dale Harris, defending, said Pass had been released from prison in June for a previous conviction and he had only £46.50 and was homeless and committed these offences because he was desperate for funds to survive.

Mr Harris added: “This defendant is somebody who is institutionalised. In many ways, prison holds far more comforts for him than does the outside world which is a very sad state of affairs.”