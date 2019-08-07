Prolific Doncaster thief who committed NINE additional offences while waiting to be sentenced is sent back to prison

Darren Anderson was sentenced during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday

31-year-old Darren Anderson was brought before Judge Michael Slater during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court in January this year, to be sentenced for seven offences of shoplifting.

Anderson was also due to be sentenced for common assault and dwelling house burglary, both of which were committed against his mother.

Judge Slater said he was ‘persuaded’ to defer sentence for six months to see if Anderson could ‘turn things around,’ after receiving a personal letter from Anderson, of Bridge Street, Doncaster town centre and on listening to the mitigation advanced on his behalf by his barrister, Richard Adams.

“I agreed to defer on the following grounds: that there would be no further offending; that he would comply with post-sentence supervision and that he would comply with the community order and attempt to rehabilitate himself,” said Judge Slater.

But Anderson re-offended within three months, and was brought back before Judge Slater yesterday to be sentenced for nine additional offences of shoplifting that were committed between March 30 and April 1 this year.

Ricardo Chiles, prosecuting, told the court that Anderson has an ‘extensive’ criminal record, dating back to 2007, mainly for offences of shoplifting ’resulting in short terms of imprisonment’.

Anderson pleaded guilty to nine counts of shoplifting at an earlier hearing.

In mitigation, Mr Adams said: “Whilst on the face of it he’s snubbed the opportunity Your Honour gave him back in January, the fact he’s here, being frank, gives the measure of a man who knows he’s at fault and who expects to receive a custodial sentence of some length.”

He added: “He’s extremely apologetic, he’s extremely ashamed of his conduct, and will utilise the time [in custody] constructively.”

Judge Slater sentenced Anderson to a combined total of 14 months in prison for both sets of offences.

He said: “You were told quite clearly that if you honoured that commitment, that you wouldn’t receive an immediate custodial sentence. The rationale was to enable you to continue your seemingly substantial efforts to come off the drugs you have been addicted to for a very long time.

“Unhappily, you weren’t able to honour your side of the commitment, having fallen back into drug taking.”