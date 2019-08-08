'Prolific burglar' who stole £40k of cash and jewellery from Sheffield family home jailed
A ‘prolific burglar’ who stole £40, 000 worth of cash and jewellery from a family home in Sheffield has been jailed.
The first victims of Dane Shaw were on holiday when he targeted their home in Richmond in December 2018.
While he was inside their home, the occupants received a text from their burglar alarm, which notifies them when someone enters the property.
They immediately asked their daughter and her partner to go around to investigate.
On arrival the pair found Shaw and another unknown man fleeing the house. They fled with around £40,000 worth of jewellery and cash.
Police add that just two months later, he broke into a home in Basegreen but was challenged by the homeowner who found him in the back garden.
Shaw ran to the front of the home, gained access and attempted to kick down the living room door, terrifying a teenage girl inside the house.
While he left empty handed, police described the break in as a ‘horrible incident which was distressing for all of those involved.’
Shaw, aged 30, of Slingsby Place, Manor, was caught and pleaded guilty to burglary and affray at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday.
He was jailed for four years and three months.
After sentencing, Detective Constable Leon Hobson said: “Shaw is a prolific burglar who doesn’t shy away from using threats of violence against his victims, we are pleased with the sentence he has received and I hope that this serves as reassurance for local people.”
Inspector Colette Fitzgibbons, of the Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Team, added: “Burglary is a crime that we know greatly affects our communities.
“We are pleased to see that the courts have taken Shaw’s crimes and the impact on his victims seriously and I hope this reassures the public that we are taking action when it comes to residential burglary.”