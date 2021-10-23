Stock police crime image.

Emergency services were called to Exeter Drive, in Broomhall at 3.20am (October 23) following multiple reports from residents who had heard shots being fired.

A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab wounds and injuries consistent with a firearms discharge. He has since been discharged and is not co-operating with police.

Another 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and remains in police custody.

A large scene remains in place in the local area as officers continue to carry out enquiries and build up a full picture of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Chief Inspector Gareth Thomas said: "I can understand how concerning an incident like this will be to members of the public. Enquiries are ongoing but at this time we believe this to be a targeted attack.

"A large cordon will remain in place today as our investigation continues and there will be increased, high visibility patrols in the area. Our officers are there for your reassurance and to make sure you feel safe - please do not hesitate to speak to them if you have any concerns."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 147 of 23 October.

Reports of shots fired on Gell Street, Broomhall

In a separate incident, an investigation was also launched after ‘reports of shots fired’ on Gell Street, also in Broomall.

Rival groups opened fire on the residential street at around 9.35pm on Wednesday, October 20.

Evidence of gunfire was found but so far nobody has come forward for medical treatment.

South Yorkshire Police said half an hour after the shooting the force received reports of a group of men fighting in nearby Broom Walk.

Police patrols have been stepped up in the wake of the incidents.

On Thursday, a police cordon was put in place while searches were carried out for evidence to help track down those involved.

The police said no arrests have been made but enquiries are continuing.