Emergency services were scrambled to a property on Priory Road in Sharrow at around 6.20pm on Tuesday, October 25 to reports a man had been seriously wounded. They found the victim, who had been stabbed multiple times, and they were taken to hospital.

Today (October 28), South Yorkshire Police confirmed two men – aged 32 and 33 – are now in custody after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The victim reportedly remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The incident on Tuesday led to Priory Road and nearby Sharrow Lane both being closed for as many as 12 hours while investigators worked at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information that could help can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 831 of October 25.