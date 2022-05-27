South Yorkshire Police confirmed this evening (Friday, May 27) that a 19 year-old man was arrested yesterday (Thursday, May 26) on suspicion of assisting an offender.

He has since been released under investigation.

The arrest follows a shooting on Prince’s Crescent, Edlington shortly before 1pm on Sunday, May 22.

Prince's Crescent in Edlington was cordoned off on Sunday after a man was shot in the arm. Picture by Alisha Jade

A 27-year-old man suffered wounds consistent with a firearms discharge to his right arm. He remains in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A South Yorkshire Police spoksperson said: “A 44-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman who were also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Tuesday (24 May) have since been released on bail.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 454 of May 22.