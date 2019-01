There might be a fair few dirty dishes left lying around one house in Sheffield after pranksters turned a Sheffield city centre fountain into a giant bubble bath.

This was the scene on Sunday afternoon after washing up liquid was poured into one of the fountains in Barker’s Pool.

The fountains outside the City Hall covered in foam. Picture: Andrew Roe.

Foam drifted across the square, past the front of City Hall, after a similar prank was also carried out in June.