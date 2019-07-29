Praise for shopkeepers after test purchase operation across Sheffield
Shopkeepers have been praised after the majority of them passed test purchases during an undercover police operation.
Officers worked with volunteers aged 15 and 16 who visited a number of off-licences in the city centre, Ecclesfield and Burngreave and attempted to buy knives and alcohol.
Out of 11 premises tested, only one failed.
Off-licence managers have now been praised for helping to ensure booze and blades are not being sold to people who are underage.
John O’ Malley, liquor licensing manager from Moss Way Police Station, said: “We carry out regular test purchase operations in order to keep our communities and young people safe.
“We work closely with businesses to ensure that they are obeying the law and challenging young people for ID and enforcing a challenge 25 policy.
“Yesterday we visited 11 stores and I am pleased to say that ten out of eleven passed, after challenging our 15 and 16 year-old volunteers and refusing to sell alcohol.
“This is an excellent result and I would like to praise all the business for taking their responsibility seriously.
“The store that failed the test purchase was given a fixed penalty notice and offered the choice of attending a safeguarding course. Our teams will continue to monitor this store.”