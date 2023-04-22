News you can trust since 1887
Powell Street, Netherthorpe: Concerned resident reports ‘huge’ police presence on Sheffield road

A 'huge' police presence has been reported on a Sheffield estate, amid an unconfirmed report of a police raid.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 19:57 BST

There has been a reported ‘huge’ police presence in Netherthorpe today (Saturday, April 22), after an unconfirmed report of a police raid at a residential property.

A resident who lives in the area said there were as many as five police vehicles, including a riot van, on Powell Street, as well as a number of armed police reportedly guarding a house.

It is thought that police descended on the street at around 10am this morning where they reportedly remained until some time around 6pm. There were no emergency service vehicles at the scene when reporter Kirsty Hamilton attended at 6.30pm.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for further information.

