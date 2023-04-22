There has been a reported ‘huge’ police presence in Netherthorpe today (Saturday, April 22), after an unconfirmed report of a police raid at a residential property.
A resident who lives in the area said there were as many as five police vehicles, including a riot van, on Powell Street, as well as a number of armed police reportedly guarding a house.
It is thought that police descended on the street at around 10am this morning where they reportedly remained until some time around 6pm. There were no emergency service vehicles at the scene when reporter Kirsty Hamilton attended at 6.30pm.
The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for further information.