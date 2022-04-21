PC Matt Lannie, described as a a ‘treasured son, partner and friend’ after the collision, died while responding to an emergency on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

The roads policing officer, popular with his colleagues, was also described as ‘thoughtful, kind and funny man who can never be replaced’.

PC Matt Lannie died in a road traffic collision in Sheffield two years ago

Today, the South Yorkshire branch of the Police Federation remembered the 40-year-old in a tweet to mark the anniversary of the tragedy.

The tribute reads: “Remembering PC Matt Lannie, of South Yorkshire Police, who died on duty on this day in 2020 #LestWeForget.”

South Yorkshire Police described how a memorial service had been held today at Nether Lane in Sheffield, where friends, colleagues and Matt’s family gathered. During the service, a memorial stone was unveiled and blessed by the force’s chaplain.

A memorial service was today held for PC Matt Lannie, of South Yorkshire Police, who died in a crash while on duty

The force said the past two years had been a difficult time and had prevented those who loved and cared for Matt being able to remember and celebrate his life as they would have wanted before now.

It said Chief Constable Lauren Poultney and Operational Support Unit Superintendent Lydia Lynskey had shared stories about Matt at the ceremony, describing his personality, dedication, and - above all - how he was a proud police officer who loved his job.

“Matt will always be remembered and his death will serve as a reminder of the sacrifice officers make in the line of duty,” the force added in a statement.

PC Lannie served in the military before joining South Yorkshire Police.

Paying tribute to him at the time of his death, PC Lannie’s mum, Marie, said: “He had achieved so much in his career - and lived his life to the absolute brim out of the uniform too.

“He had a great sense of humour and a cheeky charm. The way he told a story would have everyone in fits of laughter - only he could get away with the banter he gave, as you could not help but love him and crack up laughing too.

“He loved his family and friends, and always had time for each and every one. He was so thoughtful, kind and funny.”

She added: “It broke our hearts to lose him and we miss him every day. He was such a special person, we hope he’s in a special place, we love him so dearly and he can never be replaced."

PC Lannie joined South Yorkshire Police in 2012, working in Sheffield. In 2017, he transferred to the force’s Operational Support Unit and remained part of the OSU until his tragic death.

Chief Constable at the time, Stephen Watson, thanked PC Lannie for his service.

He said: “Matt died in the line of duty and dreadful events such as these serve to remind us of the great dangers that police officers confront every day in order to keep us all safe.

“Matt’s dedication to protect the public is testament to his courage and professionalism, he was an upstanding constable and to protect us he made the ultimate sacrifice.

“We must ensure that Matt’s memory lives on. Matt was loved by everyone and his kind and humorous nature is reflected in the conversations I have had with colleagues.

“Matt, we thank you for your service and honour your memory.”

His SYP unit, roads policing team four, paid tribute to PC Lannie.

“You will always be known for your larger than life character, your infectious smile and your passion for your job. You wore your uniform with pride,” the team said.

“You had the ability to light up a room with your charismatic nature and smile.

“Your friendly banter made the office a brighter place to be. We are honoured to have worked alongside you, you have left a huge hole in not only our team but the wider SYP family.”

PC Lannie died in a collision on Nether Lane, Ecclesfield.

His police motorcycle was involved in a crash with a Toyota Avensis, which was driven by a 64-year-old man.