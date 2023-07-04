News you can trust since 1887
Pond Street Sheffield: Emergency services mount major response to incident near bus station

Emergency services have mounted a huge response to an incident near to the bus station in Sheffield city centre this morning.
By Claire Lewis and Sarah Marshall
Published 4th Jul 2023, 08:48 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 08:49 BST

Multiple police and ambulance vehicles are on Pond Street and Flat Street and a number of bus services have been diverted to avoid the scene.

Those affected so far include the 5, 7, 8, 41, 56, 78, 95, 95a, 120 and 208 services.

Details on the nature of the incident being dealt with have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police but it is reported locally that someone is throwing items from a height onto the ground below.

Police and medics are on Pond Street in Sheffield city centre this morning (Photo: Sarah Marshall)Police and medics are on Pond Street in Sheffield city centre this morning (Photo: Sarah Marshall)
Meanwhile, London Road is also sealed off this morning due to another overnight incident.

Again, details have not yet been released by the police but locally it is rumoured that there was a stabbing last night.

The two incidents are not connected.

More to follow.

Pond Street is sealed off this morning (Photo: Sarah Marshall)Pond Street is sealed off this morning (Photo: Sarah Marshall)
