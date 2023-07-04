Emergency services have mounted a huge response to an incident near to the bus station in Sheffield city centre this morning.

Multiple police and ambulance vehicles are on Pond Street and Flat Street and a number of bus services have been diverted to avoid the scene.

Those affected so far include the 5, 7, 8, 41, 56, 78, 95, 95a, 120 and 208 services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details on the nature of the incident being dealt with have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police but it is reported locally that someone is throwing items from a height onto the ground below.

Police and medics are on Pond Street in Sheffield city centre this morning (Photo: Sarah Marshall)

Meanwhile, London Road is also sealed off this morning due to another overnight incident.

Again, details have not yet been released by the police but locally it is rumoured that there was a stabbing last night.

The two incidents are not connected.

More to follow.