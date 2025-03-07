A woman who was banned from Sheffield bus station has been jailed after she vandalised a police van.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chantelle Sykes, of Pollard Crescent, near Southey Green, was banned from the bus interchange on Pond Street, unless she was getting a bus there, in March 2022, when Doncaster magistrates issued a Criminal Behaviour Order against her.

But the 31-year-old broke the ban on August 31 last year when she turned up at the bus station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chantelle Sykes, aged 31, of Pollard Crescent , has been jailed | South Yorkshire Police

Then, 10 days later, she vandalised a Mercedes Sprinter van belonging to South Yorkshire Police, causing £100 worth of damage, heard Sheffield magistrates.

She was arrested the next day, and then appeared before Sheffield magistrates on August 26, 2024, charged with breach of a criminal banning order, and criminal damage.

Sykes pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced at the same court on Thursday, February, 27, to eight weeks in prison, and given a three-year criminal banning order.