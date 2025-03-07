Pond Street interchange: Woman banned from Sheffield bus station jailed after vandalising police van

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 16:17 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A woman who was banned from Sheffield bus station has been jailed after she vandalised a police van.

Chantelle Sykes, of Pollard Crescent, near Southey Green, was banned from the bus interchange on Pond Street, unless she was getting a bus there, in March 2022, when Doncaster magistrates issued a Criminal Behaviour Order against her.

But the 31-year-old broke the ban on August 31 last year when she turned up at the bus station.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Chantelle Sykes, aged 31, of Pollard Crescent , has been jailedChantelle Sykes, aged 31, of Pollard Crescent , has been jailed
Chantelle Sykes, aged 31, of Pollard Crescent , has been jailed | South Yorkshire Police

Then, 10 days later, she vandalised a Mercedes Sprinter van belonging to South Yorkshire Police, causing £100 worth of damage, heard Sheffield magistrates.

She was arrested the next day, and then appeared before Sheffield magistrates on August 26, 2024, charged with breach of a criminal banning order, and criminal damage.

Sykes pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced at the same court on Thursday, February, 27, to eight weeks in prison, and given a three-year criminal banning order.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

🗞️ Sign up to our new Breaking Newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening

Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire PoliceDoncasterMercedes
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice