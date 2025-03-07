Pond Street interchange: Woman banned from Sheffield bus station jailed after vandalising police van
Chantelle Sykes, of Pollard Crescent, near Southey Green, was banned from the bus interchange on Pond Street, unless she was getting a bus there, in March 2022, when Doncaster magistrates issued a Criminal Behaviour Order against her.
But the 31-year-old broke the ban on August 31 last year when she turned up at the bus station.
Then, 10 days later, she vandalised a Mercedes Sprinter van belonging to South Yorkshire Police, causing £100 worth of damage, heard Sheffield magistrates.
She was arrested the next day, and then appeared before Sheffield magistrates on August 26, 2024, charged with breach of a criminal banning order, and criminal damage.
Sykes pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced at the same court on Thursday, February, 27, to eight weeks in prison, and given a three-year criminal banning order.