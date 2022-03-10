Sara Wysocka, originally from Wloclawek, which is two hours away from Warsaw, has set up a donation centre in her front room to collect supplies to be sent to Poland to help the refugees seeking sanctuary there.

Miss Wysocka said with television and social media footage showing the horrors unfolding in Ukraine on a daily basis as the Russian invasion continues and refugees continue to flee to neighbouring countries, she felt compelled to help.

Sara Wysocka and Matt Rock are collecting supplies for refugees in Poland

She said: “I stopped watching it, I don’t know what’s happening anymore. After they bombed the Freedom Square in Kharkiv, that was a bit too much for me. Just seeing that whole cultural place just blow up.

“There are still so many people in Poland alive that remember the USSR and WW2 and so it’s just too close to home and to my heart. It’s very scary in the East at the moment.”

As a response to the refugees, Sara and her partner, Matt Rock, have set up a small donation centre in their living room on Bramall Lane.

Over recent days they have covered the floor of their house with boxes from strangers and neighbours which then get sent to bigger centres and transported to Poland weekly.

They also added: “We will be going door to door later, to see if people have old cans of beans in their cupboards. I expect a lot of people to have at least a pot noodle to give, especially in such a student-filled area”.

Sara and Matt want the message to spread far that these donation centres are all over Sheffield, but are using their house as a point for those with no cars making it easier for locals to get involved.

The couple are collecting “anything and everything”, including children’s toys, clothing, non-perishable foods and sanitary products.

Matt Rock, 27, added: “The people who are leaving their homes have nothing. These are the essentials that are easily forgotten.”

Fletcher Waste Company owns the convoy of trucks leaving for Poland on March 11, but they still need more supplies such as clothing, blankets and towels.